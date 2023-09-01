Abuse of Tax Incentives, Waivers Economic Sabotage – Reps

The House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, has declared the abuse of tax incentives and waivers an act of economic sabotage According to him, the lower chamber of the National Assembly has resolved “to end all forms of economic sabotage and ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in our tax system”.

He said these yesterday during the inauguration of the ad hoc committee investigating the allegations of abuse of tax incentives, tax breaks and tax waivers by institutions and companies benefiting from tax incentives. According to him the act is an economic sabotage that must not be allowed to continue.

Abbas, represented by House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, said tax incentives are an essential tool used by governments to promote economic growth, attract investments, and stimulate job creation. He said: “The allegations that have been brought to the attention of the House suggest that some public institutions and companies may be taking advantage of these incentives for personal gains or to evade their tax obligations, hence the establishment of this committee.

“In carrying out this investigation, the committee is required to thoroughly investigate these allegations and provide recommendations for necessary sanctions and reforms.” According to him, the panel will also find out whether the beneficiaries of the tax incentives have lived up to the conditions attached to them and if they have fulfilled their obligations as required.

The committee’s Chairman, Abubakar Makki Yalleman, said taxes enable the government to raise the necessary funds for development. He said: “Where taxes are inadequate, where there are leakages or where infractions of the system lead to narrowing of tax inflow.

“Abuses of tax incentives by the supposed beneficiaries and the statutory institutions meant to regulate the tax regime could push the government into fiscal constraints.”