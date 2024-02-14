Abuse Of Office: We Generated N1.2bn In 2023 – LP

…Suspends Nat’l Treasurer for 6 months

The Labour Party (LP) has said contrary to the claims by the National Treasurer, Ms Oluchi Oparah, the sum of N1.2 billion, and not N3.5 billion, was realised from the sale of forms to aspirants in 2023, membership cards, donations and other sources.

The party also disclosed that N800 million was given to it by campaign bodies and support groups, which it stated, was “solely managed by the campaign organisation, not the party.”

The National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, faulted the allegations by the National Treasurer against the party’s National Chairman Julius Abure, of mismanaging the party’s finances.

Ms Oparah had addressed the media on Monday where she accused Abure of sundry charges, including denying her access to the party’s accounts.

But Ifoh said the National Treasurer was a mole in the Labour Party and had working with the expelled members of the party leadership to pull the LP down.

He alleged that the text of the press conference Ms Opara read was “written for her since November 2023 by the camp of the dissident former members,” which he said the National Treasurer tendered a copy at one of its National Working Committee (NWC) meetings in December last year.

“The leadership of the party made series of efforts to dissuade her from not pulling down the roof of the home she has lived in for 10 years as the longest serving treasurer in the history of the political party in Nigeria,” Ifoh stated.

He disclosed that the party’s accounts have been audited up till June 2023 and was submitted and received by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but denied the allegation that audited account was doctored.

Ifoh threatened that Ms Oparah would be made to give clarification as to how the party’s bank’s transactions were falsified.

The party’s spokesperson disclosed that a 5-man investigation committee was raised at the NWC meeting last Friday, “to take a critical look at the allegations that emanated from the National Treasurer with the mandate to within one month, resolve the impasse and make recommendationsto the committee of the whole.

“The National Treasurer and, indeed all members of the NWC were present at the meeting and endorsed the committee.”

He expressed shock that Ms Oparah disregarded the troubleshooting efforts of the NWC, and went all out to disturb the peace in the Labour Party.

According to him, Ms Oparah, by her actions, brought the party to opprobrium, and misinformed millions of Nigerians on the internal affairs of the party against the rules and its regulations.

He accused the National Treasurer of a plan to stifle the party, and announced her suspension from the Labour Party for a minimum of 6 months, based on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee set up by the NWC at its meeting on Tuesday.

“We see this as an affront to the party leadership and millions of our members who are watching on how their party’s image which they have laboured hard to build is trolled by one ingrate.

“We sincerely regret this development. We however urge our teaming members to understand that this is a price to pay for success.

“We will continue to reform the party until we achieve the best, good enough to drive our new Nigeria agenda,” Ifoh assured.