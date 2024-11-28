Abuse Of Office: Ex-CBN Gov’s Aide Testifies In Court, Details $400,000 Transaction

Share

A Personal Assistant to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has disclosed how he facilitated the collection of $400,000 on behalf of his boss.

The revelation was made at the Ikeja Special Offences Court, Ikeja, where the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the embattled ex-governor over alleged abuse of office.

Mr John Adetola, the seventh prosecution witness, told the court that he served as Emefiele’s personal assistant during his tenure and was responsible for managing correspondence and visitors to the governor’s Lagos office.

While being led in evidence by EFCC Counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Adetola recounted an incident in 2018 when he was directed to collect the sum of $400,000 from Mr John Ayoh, a former director of the ICT department at CBN.

“In 2018, Mr Eric Odoh, the personal assistant to the governor in Abuja, sent me a message to meet Mr Ayoh and collect $400,000.

“I went to Mr Ayoh’s house in Lekki, received the envelope, and later handed it to the governor in Lagos,” Adetola testified.

Adetola revealed that he was invited by the EFCC in February 2023 to clarify his relationship with Emefiele, during which he voluntarily disclosed the $400,000 transaction.

He also confirmed that he regularly communicated with Emefiele through various channels, including telephone, email, and verbal communication.

Under further questioning, Adetola identified several key figures associated with the former governor, including Emefiele’s younger brother George, his wife Margaret, and one Mr Omoile, who lived in Emefiele’s Lagos residence.

Adetola also identified bundles of documents that contained official communications related to his role, including exchanges between himself, Ayoh, and Odoh. The prosecution sought to tender the documents for identification purposes.

Emefiele’s defence counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN), did not object to the documents being marked for identification.

However, Mr Adeyinka Kotoye (SAN), representing Omoile, raised objections, arguing that documents not admitted as exhibits should not be tendered.

In response, Oyedepo maintained that the documents were relevant to proving the charges and should be admitted.

After considering arguments from both sides, Justice Rahman Oshodi admitted the documents as identification evidence, marking them as ID1.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the case to December 10 for the cross-examination of Adetola.

Emefiele is standing trial for abuse of office and $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion fraud while in office.

Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is standing trial on three counts bordering on unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

