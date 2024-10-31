Abuse Of Office: Emefiele Allegedly Used Niece’s Account For Funds Transfers, Witness Tells Court

Share

The ongoing legal proceedings against former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele took a new turn yesterday as an ex-official of the bank testified about alleged financial transactions involving Emefiele’s niece.

While being led in evidence by Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) John Ogah, a secretary in the office of the CBN governor, alleged that Emefiele instructed a new generation bank to channel funds into an account held by his niece Hannah Emefiele.

Ogah’s testimony continued before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Special Offences Court as he provided details about his role in facilitating these transactions.

He said: “Hannah Emefiele is a niece to the first defendant. “My boss would issue letters of instruction through email, which I forwarded to the account officer, directing funds to her account.”

Ogah recounted a specific instance in which Emefiele instructed Mrs Ifeoma Ogbonnaya, an account officer with the new generation bank, to send money into the account of Hannah Emefiele.

