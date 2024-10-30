Abuse Of Office: Emefiele Allegedly Used Niece’s Account For Fund Transfers, Witness Tells Court 

Share

The ongoing legal proceedings against former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele took a new turn as a former CBN official testified about alleged financial transactions involving Emefiele’s niece.

Speaking while being led in evidence by Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), John Ogah, a Secretary in the office of the CBN governor alleged that the former CBN boss instructed a new generation bank to channel funds into an account held by his niece, Hannah Emefiele.

Ogah’s testimony continued before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Special Offences Court, as he provided details about his role in facilitating these transactions.

Ogah stated: “Hannah Emefiele is a niece to the first defendant. My boss would issue letters of instruction through email, which I forwarded to the account officer, directing funds to her account.”

He recounted a specific instance in which Emefiele instructed Mrs Ifeoma Ogbonnaya, an account officer with the new generation bank, to send funds into the account of Hannah Emefiele.

According to Ogah, these communications were standard practice during his time working under the former governor.

However, Emefiele’s counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo, SAN, objected to the mention of Hannah’s name, arguing that it did not appear in the official charges.

He asserted that the EFCC had “imported the name” into the proceedings and questioned its relevance to the case.

Oyedepo responded, stating that while Hannah’s name was not in the initial charge sheet, she allegedly benefited from some of the funds.

“The name came up because some of the proceeds that went into this account are traceable to relatives of the first defendant,” Oyedepo explained.

Ogah went on to describe his interactions with Mrs Ogbonnaya, who he claimed managed accounts linked to three companies — Limelight, Comec, and Answin Resources Ltd. — allegedly associated with Emefiele.

The witness asserted that he had sent numerous emails on behalf of Emefiele, relaying instructions for handling funds within these companies.

During cross-examination, Ogah confirmed that while he executed instructions on behalf of these companies, he found no records indicating that Emefiele or his wife, Margaret, held any official shareholder status in these entities.

He acknowledged an understanding of “beneficial ownership,” but admitted there was no documented evidence linking the couple to shares in the companies.

The defence also highlighted Ogah’s ties to a construction company, where he is listed as both a director and shareholder.

Ogah clarified that while his company held an account with the new generation bank, he was not a signatory to the said account.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter until November 28, 2024, for the continuation of trial.

