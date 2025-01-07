Abuse: Abia CP Disbands Anti-Cultism Unit, Demotes Commander

Share

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Danladi Isa has in a rare disciplinary action disbanded the command anti-cultism unit for “Unprofessional conduct and incivility towards members of the public” even as he demoted the commander, Corporal Okonkwo Ebuka to Constable.

The disciplinary measure contained in a release issued by the command’s PPRO, ASP Maureen Chinaka, explained that the CP’s action was “In alignment with the vision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to establish a professionally competent, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant, and people-friendly police force.”

The action came after “an administrative action in which Okonkwo Ebuka, F/No: 527324, attached to Area Command Aba, but on special duty at Isuochi, was tried in an orderly room and found guilty.”

The Commissioner of Police emphasized the Command’s zero-tolerance policy for any form of unprofessional conduct among officers that could tarnish the good image of the Force.

He enjoined members of the public to report any unprofessional conduct by officers to the Complaint Response Unit Abia Command via 09031593827.

