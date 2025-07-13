Abure’s Visit To Wike Confirms His Fraternisation With Enemies – LP

The Labour Party has said it is unsurprised by the viral photograph of its former National Chairman, Julius Abure, visiting the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, describing it as confirmation of Abure’s fraternisation with the party’s political enemies.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Acting National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, the party reiterated that Abure is no longer a member of the Labour Party, insisting that the photo validates concerns over his alleged betrayal of the party’s ideals.

According to the statement, “The circulated image of Abure socialising with known political saboteurs only reinforces what many Nigerians already suspect: that he is a shameless opportunist, propped up by those desperate to fracture the party from within.”

The party said that while its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, remains focused on addressing pressing national issues, Abure has aligned himself with political forces allegedly responsible for the systemic collapse of democratic institutions.

“Abure, who continues to falsely parade himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party, has shamelessly chosen to align himself with the very political forces responsible for the systemic collapse of our political party and the broader challenges we are fighting to overcome.

“Instead of standing with the people, Abure is seen wining and dining with the sponsors of oppression, tyranny, and electoral malpractice,” the statement added.

The party further noted that Abure had demonstrated consistent disregard for the Labour Party’s mission by boycotting key events, including the official unveiling of the party’s campaign for the upcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election. He had similarly been absent from party activities in Kogi, Edo, and other states deemed crucial to its collective strength.

“His dereliction of duty, compounded by his ongoing fraternisation with political adversaries of the New Nigeria vision, earned him a suspension from the party.

“His constant romance with these external forces raises a fundamental question: Whose agenda is Julius Abure truly serving? It is evidently not that of the people or the Labour Party, but rather the very establishment he once pretended to oppose.”

The Labour Party maintained that the viral image only reaffirmed what it described as Abure’s betrayal, urging Nigerians to draw their conclusions.

“The Nigerian people can now judge for themselves who the real villains were in the internal crisis that plagued our great party.”