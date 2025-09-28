Abure’s Attack On Mama Pee, Barbaric, Insult To Womanhood – Obidient Movement

The Obidient Movement has condemned the attack on one of its members, Ms Precious Oruche (aka Mama Pee), by political thugs in Benin, Edo State, allegedly instigated by former National Chairman of Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure.

Obidient Movement, a support group of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Mr. Peter Obi, in a statement on Saturday, described the attack as barbaric, an insult to womanhood, and a desecration of the nation’s democratic values.

The movement said it is proof that Abure has abandoned any claim to integrity.

“To unleash thugs on Mama Pee, this is not only cowardly but also exposes the bankruptcy of his character and the emptiness of his political vision,” it said.

Members of the group, however, stated that no amount of intimidation, harassment, or violence will silence Mama Pee or the millions she represents.

“Instead, Abure’s actions only deepen the resolve of Nigerians to resist tyranny in whatever form it comes,” Obidients said.

They called on the Inspector General of Police and all relevant security agencies to immediately investigate the attack and ensure that those who carried out and sponsored the attack were brought to justice.

“Violence must never be allowed to take root as a tool of politics in Nigeria.

“Julius Abure has proven himself unfit to lead, unfit to inspire, and unfit to represent the values of a new Nigeria.

“His thuggery is a stain on our democracy and a slap on the faces of all Nigerians who still believe in fairness, justice, and peace.

“We stand with Mama Pee. We stand with truth. And we declare once more that no amount of violence will derail the march to a New Nigeria,” the group said.