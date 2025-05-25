Abure’s Attack On LP Leaders: Enough Is Enough

Share

Following sustained activities amounting to impersonation by the defunct Barr. Julius Abure-led council of our party in gross violations and defiance of the Supreme Court judgment delivered on April 4, 2025, a judgement which unequivocally established the expiration of the Julius Abure national leadership of our great party, we the lawful, valid and only national leadership of our party led by Sen. Nenadi Usman, have a compelling duty. This is to inform, educate and continuously re-educate our party’s teeming members and the general public nationwide.

Millions of law-abiding faithful and supporters of our party under the leadership of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC), which has Sen. Usman as Chairman and consequently Acting National Chairman of the party, have watched with disgust but equanimity the unabating lawlessness and irresponsible defiance of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the highest court in the land, in its ruling of April 4, 2025. That judgment unequivocally terminated and expunged every claim by Mr. Abure and the NEC of his hitherto illegal tenures as national chairman and executive officers of our dear party.

Since the said judgment affirmed the Labour Party’s constitutional expiration of Abure’s tenure, therefore effectively sacked and made his erstwhile co-officers of the party non-operative, instead of dutiful acceptance of the Supreme Court judgment and humble conciliations with valid authorities of the party, Abure and his desperate apron hangers at national and state levels have assumed the role of political herdsmen, bandits and outlaws. This is not only in rebellion against the Supreme Court, the summit of all legal adjudication in Nigeria, but as vindictive and unremorseful mouthpiece of opponent political interests against the most distinguished and revered leaders of our party.

Unprovoked attacks, orchestrated diatribe and ridicule by Abure and his followers have continually targeted our party’s iconic presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, our party’s only governor and highest performing governor in the entire federation, His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, and other distinguished dignitaries of our party.

Among their impenitent and laughable delusions, Abure and his erstwhile excos, contrary to the expectations of compliance with the Supreme Court judgment, continue to run soap operas of enemy sponsored press conferences and media statements purporting to be validated by the Supreme Court judgment and subsequently setting up on May 2nd 2025 a so-called “disciplinary committee” through which they expressly and audaciously threatened to sanction His Excellency Obi, and our superlative governor, Dr. Otti. It is the highest irony of our time that a bunch of despicable, expired party officers, signature forgers and multi-felony fraudsters should be posturing to punish the impeccably responsible, highest constitutional leaders and multi-dimensionally superior nobility of our party as represented by Mr. Obi and Governor Otti.

Discerning Nigerians all over the globe now fully understand that the vicious goal of Abure and his renegade herd in their expedition to tear down and denigrate the sterling global image, reputation and political testimonials of Mr Obi and Governor Otti are to serve the purpose of their paymasters in the ruling party as a means for negotiating and boosting their well-known unscrupulous transactional and pecuniary value before these paymasters.

Furthermore, we are aware that part of their espionage mission for the ruling party designed to weaken the Labour Party from within, less than two years to the next general elections, is to persuade high ranking personalities, campaign leads, spokesmen and confidants of Obi and certain Labour Party governorship candidates in 2023 to decamp to the APC. The objective of this machination, working hands in glove with their prospective soft targets, as recently confirmed by one of the ruling cabal’s spokespersons, Mr. Daniel Bwala, is to demoralize Peter Obi, neutralize, derail and weaken the Obidient movement and Labour Party’s expected resolve of a PO presidential candidature against their 2027 paymasters.

Our response to that is that their espionage mission, whatever number of Obi’s former allies unwisely succumbed to their destructive mission and broke away, shall not change the settled destiny of Obi as the next popularly and most transparently elected president of Nigeria come 2027. All decampees from our Labour Party to the food-is-ready camp of the ruling party shall wear the cap of shame in 2027 as Nigerians shall decisively rise to take their country back once and for all time.

Additionally, confirmed political intelligence at our disposal assert that the ultimate end-game of Abure’s relentless attacks, deprecations and denudation of Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. Alex Otti is actually the kickoff play of a master plan between Abure and his ruling party sponsors to escalate, prolong, maximize and sustain Abure’s leadership imposture and internal crises in the Labour Party on behalf of his team’s paymasters.

The intelligence states that like the case of double Labour Party governorship candidates in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi and Ondo states which are still fresh in mind, the design of the Abure-APC master plan shall climax close to the eve of the 2027 General Elections of Nigeria with Abure and his imposture NEC conducting parallel Labour Party presidential primaries to present parallel Presidential, Governorship and Parliamentary candidates against Peter Obi, Alex Otti, other Labour Party Governorship and National Assembly candidates which the authentic Labour Party NEC from our party’s imminent state congresses and National Convention shall produce.

We the only authentic Labour Party authority in Nigeria under the national leadership of Sen. Nenadi Usman hereby wish to serve Mr. Julius Abure and his defunct officers at national, state and other levels of the Labour Party administration nationwide that there are consequences, grievous and parlous consequences, for their unbridled lawlessness against both the Supreme Court of the Federation which they are toying with, and their impersonating banditry against the authentic Labour Party leadership, and that those consequences are indeed at the door.

That after this warning, there shall be no further olive branch, and it is therefore in their enlightened best interest to seize this last gesture for a bridge of peace from our party’s National Caretaker Committee or prepare to face the consequences their grievous perfidies summon. To be Forewarned is to be forearmed.

*Comrade Tony Akeni Le Moin is of the Media & Publicity Committee, National Caretaker Committee (NCC)

Share