Abure: We Won’t Allow NLC, Ajaero Hijack LP

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Julius Abure, has said the party will resist its hijack by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero. Abure, in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, described the picketing of the party’s offices by the NLC as “a show of shame, a show of rascality, an abuse of office and an abuse of the laws of the land.”

He stated that the NLC and Ajaero are not above the law, adding that the law precludes Ajaero and the leadership of NLC from taking law into their hands. Abure questioned the rationale behind the NLC’s picketing of LP offices, stating that the Congress has no legitimate reason to picket the Labour Party.

“We have no trade union dispute with NLC; there is no notice issued to us that we have a trade union dispute with NLC. This is clearly an abuse of office and abuse of the laws of the land,” he said. The National Chairman denied that the party was planning a secret convention, disclosing that the National Executive Committee (NEC) met April 2023 in Asaba and granted the permission for the convention to hold in one year. “We started planning for the convention since then.

We communicated INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) as requested by the law. “We have also informed all the stakeholders including the NLC. I have discussed the issue with Ajaero on several occasions. “NLC on their own has written to INEC on several occasions on the need to hold the convention, we are surprised that the same NLC is the one that is asking that convention should not hold again,” he added.