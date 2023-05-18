Abure To Apapa: Tell Your Paymasters You’re Too Old For The Assignment

…Says no faction in LP

The embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure has advised the suspended National Vice Chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa to tell his paymasters that he is too old for the assignment given to him, to destabilise the LP.

He however said the party would forgive him and members of his camp if they repent of their actions.

Abure at a press conference at the LP national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, denied any factionalisation in the party.

“Labour Party has only one leader and that leadership is the National Working Committee led by myself, Barrister Julius Abure,” he boasted.

Abure who was stopped by an Abuja High Court from parading himself as National Chairman, said he has filed an appeal against the order.

“Also, we have filled our appellant brief of argument which has been served on the trial courts.

“By necessary implication, the FCT High Court in Maitama ceases to have jurisdiction over the matter.

“However, having appealed and file a motion for a stay which has been served on the judge, my colleagues and I have now fully assumed our constitutional responsibilities as national officers of the party.

“The matter is now on the course list of the Court of Appeal. So, what the High Court judge is expected to do is to adjourn the matter sine die,” Abure added.

He called on Nigerians to discountenance Apapa’s claim that Labour Party is regionalised, noting that the National Secretary Umar Farouk, is a Muslim from Kaduna State, and Deputy National Chairman Ladi Iliya, is also a Muslim from Borno State.

Abure accused the suspended National Vice Chairman of whipping up sentiment, stating that Nigerians are worried at the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He defended the visit of Senator Godswill Akpabio, who is contesting the Senate Presidency, to the LP leadership, and there is nothing unusual about the visit.

“I’m aware that they visited other political parties. For me, even though we belong to different political parties, we will listen.

“We made it abundantly clear that it is the legislators that select their leadership. There is nothing wrong with their visit; no money was given,” he said.