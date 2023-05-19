Abure To Apapa: Tell Your Paymasters You’re Too Old For The Assignment

The embattled National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has advised the suspended National Vice Chairman of party, Lamidi Apapa, to tell his paymasters that he is too old for the assignment given to him, to destabilise the LP. He, however, said the party would forgive him and members of his camp if they repent of their actions.

Abure at a press conference at the LP national secretariat in Abuja yesterday, denied any factionalization in the party. “Labour Party has only one leadership and that leadership is the National Working Committee led by myself, Barrister Julius Abure,” he boasted. Abure, who was stopped by an Abuja High Court from parading himself as National Chairman, said he has filed an appeal against the order.

He said: “Also we have filled our appellant brief of argument which has been served on the trail courts. “By necessary implication, the FCT High Court in Maitama ceases to have jurisdiction over the matter. “However, having appealed and file a motion for stay which has been served on the judge, my colleagues and I have now fully assumed our constitutional responsibilities as national officers of the party.

“The matter is now on the course list of the Court of Appeal. So, what the High Court judge is expected to do is to adjourn the matter sine-die,” Abure added. He called on Nigerians to discountenance Apapa’s claim that Labour Party is regionalised, noting that the National Secretary Umar Farouk, is a Muslim from Kaduna State, Deputy National Chairman Ladi Iliya, is also a