S’Court Verdict Shuts Door On Abure As LP Chairman – Umeh

Share

On Thursday, the Senator representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Victor Umeh, said the Supreme Court judgment on the Labour Party (LP) leadership crisis has shut the door on Julius Abure as the party’s chairman.

Umeh, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politic Today program, said that Abure should take the admonishment of the apex court and humbly bow out.

According to him, Abure cannot make himself National Chairman without going through the process to get him reelected.

He, however, advised Abure to take the olive branch from Senator Nenadi Usman’s National Caretaker Committee of the party to join the process again if he thinks the party people love him and want him to continue as chairman.

The lawmaker said that he saw the situation coming and advised Abure but was dismissed by the embattled LP chieftain, adding that he should have taken his wise counsel based on his experience of many years as the Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

READ ALSO

“The door has been shut on him (Abure), and the only thing left to him is for him to reflect over the admonishment given to him by the Supreme Court that officers of a party should be humble enough to leave office when their tenure expires.

“His tenure has expired, he knows it, and he is in breach of an agreement which became a consent judgement of the Federal High Court that he should do the following things, and he refused to do them. From that time till today, Abure has not held any congress anywhere.”

New Telegraph recalls that a unanimous judgment by a five-member panel of the apex court held that the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to have pronounced Abure National Chairman of the LP, having earlier found that the substance of the case was about the party’s leadership.

The apex court held that the issue of leadership was an internal affair of a party over which courts lacked jurisdiction and noted that Abure’s tenure had since expired.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

