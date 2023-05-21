Abure Remains Suspended, Says Anambra AG. LP Chair

Acting Chairman of the Labour Party(LP) in Anambra State Mr Peter Okoye, yesterday, insisted that its National Chairman, Julius Abure, remained suspended. Okoye insisted that the sum of N400million belonging to the party should be accounted for by Abure, adding that it is because of alleged forgery and perjury that led to his suspension.

Speaking with reporters shortly after the party’s executive meeting in Awka, Okoye noted that the allegations against the Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Lamidi Apapa, were sponsored by the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, were untrue and should be discountenanced.

“Our former National Chairman, Bar Julius Abure was suspended for perjury and forgery and other criminal activities in our party. “People have been going about insulting our Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Lamidi Apapa, but I want to make it clear that all the stories against Apapa are all false and that Tinubu is not sponsoring him.”

“He has been a member of the Labour Party for 21 years and N400million is at stake and nobody is talking about it. “How can Julius Abure forge somebody’s signature and substitute somebody illegally?”