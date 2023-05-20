Abure Remains Suspended, Says Anambra Acting LP Chairman

…Queries N400 M Party Funds.

The Acting Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State, Mr Peter Okoye on Saturday insisted that its National Chairman, Bar Julius Abure remains suspended.

Okoye also insisted that the sum of N400 million belonging to the party should be accounted for by Abure, adding that it is because of alleged forgery and perjury that led to his suspension.

Speaking with reporters shortly after the party”s executive meeting in Awka, Okoye noted that the allegations against the Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Lamidi Apapa being sponsored by the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu is untrue and should be discountenanced.

“Our former National Chairman Bar Julius Abure was suspended for perjury and forgery and other criminal activities in our party ”

“People have been going about insulting our Acting National Chairman Alhaji Lamidi Apapa, but I want to make it clear that all the stories against Apapa are all false and that Tinubu is not sponsoring him.”

“He has been a member of the Labour Party for 21years and N400 million is at stake and nobody is talking about it”

“How can Julius Abure forge somebody’s signature and substitute somebody illegally? ”

Okoye further argued that they are not against the candidacy of Mr Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Ahmed adding that they are against the anti-party activities of the former National Chairman Julius Abure.

“We are not against the candidacy of Mr Peter Obi and our Running Mate Yusuf Datti Ahmed we are solidly behind them but we are against the bad management of our former National Chairman Bar Julius Abure and we are saying no! and nobody is above the law”

“The N400 million in question belongs to the party and at the appropriate time everything would be exposed ”

“The truth is that the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja suspended him (Abure) and he went to the Court of Appeal in respect of the ruling of the application filed ”

*They filed preliminary objections because of jurisdiction and the Court ruled that it has jurisdiction and he went on appeal and so we are waiting for the outcome of the appeal”

Okoye also insisted that no validly conducted Congress produced state executive members of the Labour Party across the country and that one of their sins of Abure is that he organized a meeting of the National Executive Committee NEC of the party in Asaba despite his suspension.

“And because of that at the meeting in Bauchi all the members of the state executives in the states were suspended with the exception of our Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Ahmed and all the elected state, National Assembly and governorship candidates” he said.