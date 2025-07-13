New Telegraph

July 13, 2025

Abure Pays Courtesy Visit To Wike In Abuja

Factional Chairman of the Labour Party, (LP) Julius Abure, on Sunday met with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting took place at Wike’s private residence in Abuja on Sunday, July 13 amid renewed internal crisis in the LP.

Although the agenda of the meeting remains unclear, it follows shortly after the Abure-led faction asked the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to step down for aligning with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition.

 

