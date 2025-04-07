Share

The Julius Abure-led group of the Labour Party (LP), sacked by the Supreme Court, has threatened to sanction the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

In a resolution issued after a meeting on Monday, the group accused Governor Otti of convening an unauthorised stakeholders’ meeting and usurping the powers of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The resolution, jointly signed by Abure and Farouk Ibrahim, the former National Secretary of the now-dissolved National Working Committee (NWC), also alleged that Otti conducted the recent Local Government elections in Abia State under the platform of another political party.

“The Governor has intensified his efforts to factionalise the party leadership by calling an illegal NEC meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday,” the statement read.

The group further claimed that Governor Otti was plotting to destabilise the Labour Party ahead of a planned defection to another political platform, where he allegedly intends to pursue a second-term bid in 2027.

“His anti-party activities are unbecoming of a highly respected personality and can no longer be tolerated. NEC stated that it will not hesitate to discipline him in line with Article 19 of the party’s Constitution,” the group added.

The Abure faction also warned Peter Obi against attending Wednesday’s NEC meeting, saying any defiance could attract “stiffer penalties.”

Additionally, the group announced the removal of Victor Adam Ogene as the Labour Party Caucus Leader in the House of Representatives, replacing him with Ben Etanabene.

It directed Ogene to “hand over all party property in his possession, particularly all financial contributions made so far by other Labour Party lawmakers, and render a proper account to the party with immediate effect.”

