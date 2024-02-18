Abure: Fifth Columnist Still Bent on Destroying LP

One issue that is currently drawing national attention is the fraud allegation leveled against Labour Party’s National Chairman, Mr. Julius Abure, by the now suspended National Treasurer, Oluchi Okpara. But Abure in this interview on Arise Television monitored by BIYI ADEGOROYE dismisses same, describing it as a rejuvenation of previous efforts to destroy the party

One of the allegations by the National Treasurer was that you bought houses for yourself in Nigeria and overseas with party funds garnered from sales of nomination forms. What is your response?

Well, first and foremost, I need to make it abundantly clear that I am the first National Chairman of the party that has ensured that we have financial records in the office. Before my assumption of office in 2021, there were no financial records in the office. Oluchi Okpara, has been the National Treasurer of the party from 2014 to date and I challenge her to bring her financial records from 2014 to 2021 before I assumed office. Today, there is an accountant in the office, and all the books of accounts of the party – the cash book, all the vouchers, receipts of payment and bank statements- are open and are all available in the office. I must also make it clear that I have never at any point in time stopped or prevented Oluchi Okpara from carrying out her duties as the National Treasurer of the party. What are her duties? If you look at page 28 of our party Constitution it is very clear that one of the responsibilities of the Treasurer is to receive money on behalf of the party and pay the same into the party’s bank account.

Today, it is no longer in vogue for monies to be paid into the Treasurer who will in turn pay it into the account, because people do direct transfer into the bank account of the party. The second role of the Treasurer is to compile financial reports and then present them to the house. The third function is to co-sign cheques with me, and I have the right to co-sign cheque with either the National Secretary or the National Treasurer of the party. I need to make it clear that at no point have I prevented the National Treasurer from performing her duties. I have some cheques here (he displays the cheques), that I signed with the National Treasurer in recent times. This is the signature of Oluchi Okpara where he signed cheques with me last year. Some of them were done in June, some in July, in August, some in December last year.

I have never prevented her from performing her duties. In June last year when it was time to compile our records, we wrote to all our banks – Fidelity Bank, UBA, Zenith Bank and we directed the banks that she should be obliged with the statements of accounts to enable her to compile whatever records she wanted to compile and these are all the letters. At no time did we stop her from performing her duties. I must also put on record here that it is not true that the party has collected over N3.5 billion. I need to make it abundantly clear and we have our audited reports made by a certified external auditor who has reviewed all the records. And we have all the audited reports from 2022 to 2023. The total money that entered the party’s account from 2022 till now is N1,300,000,000, nothing more, nothing less. We also got N700 Million which was the campaign funds and this went straight to the campaign organisation. I didn’t know and cannot reconcile where she got the N3.5 billion she spoke about.

I want to challenge her to make the record available where she got N3.5 billion as money generated during the election. Thank you for responding to those al- legations to Madam Okpara, who was the party’s National Treasurer until her suspension on Wednesday for six months. As at Wednesday, your party said you had N2.1 billion, as against the N2 billion you mentioned. Why was she suspended despite the fact that she said she could not face the disciplinary committee because she missed her flight? Also, she said N14 million was paid into the party account on February 18, 2021, and that when most of the withdrawals were made, she did not cosign, especially when the third signatory had died. How did the money leave the account? I will start with the last question. The late chairman passed on in 29, December 2020 and on the 31, we had a new acting chairman, Maria Lebeke, who took over and we effected all the changes in the ac- count signatories, and that was how we were able to run the account from then.

I signed with the National Treasurer many times in March 2021 when we had the NEC meeting in Benin where I emerged the National Chairman of the party. All those monies withdrawn during that period were cosigned with Maria Lebeke. I was the National Secretary of the party at the time and there was no way I, or anybody could have withdrawn money from the account without the A signatory. We effected all the changes in the signatories to be able to run activities of the party. Even all the monies spent during the NEC meeting were cosigned by Oluchi and Maria Lebeke. These facts are obvious and there can be no vacuum in running an organisation. We cannot just sit here and make allegations. Go to the banks and find out who were the signatories between January and March 2021. The records are there. Bank statements are there and banks won’t lie. Even as Arise Television, you can write to the bank and they would oblige you with the information.

Change of signatories was effected, Oluchi Okpara was aware of it and she cosigned almost all those cheques along with us as Acting National Chairman. She is only being mischievous by misinforming members of the public of the true state of affairs in the Labour Party. The picture she has painted is a very wrong picture of the administration of the Labour Party, and I’m very sure that was why the National Working Committee is enraged by her character and behaviour. When some of these issues were brough before the NWC, it had already set up a committee to look and the issues that were raised. She disregarded the committee and went ahead to make the allegations. She said our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi intervened, he did and also asked her to hold on, and that the issues would be resolved, but she went ahead, disregarded the party, the party leadership and the internal mechanism and decided to make these allegations that are spurious and baseless.

How many bank accounts does the Labour Party operate?Obiora Ifo, the spokesman of the party said there are external saboteurs, using Oluchi Okpara. Do you know who these are if you share that view? Then number three, is it true that you want to join the gubernatorial race in Edo State?

Let me state very clearly that we have three accounts- one in UBA, one in Zenith and the other in Fidelity Bank and the three signatories are myself as A signatory, National Secretary as B and Treasurer as C signatory. Obiora Ifo, the party’s publicity secretary, stated clearly yesterday and that is the position of the National Working Committee of the party. Our major crime in the party is, and it won’t be fair of me to mention names of those behind it here. But we can recall that the party came under attack in 2023 and the motive is to take over the party and destroy its very foundation so that there would be no credible opposition in the country. A lot of people are being used to disrupt and cause chaos in the party. On Edo State, I must state that I am not interested in the gubernatorial race. I am not going to run. I feel that the process must be transparent, free, fair and open, and must be competitive. I have quarrels over the years that the reason why the rest political parties have issues is that they lack internal democracy and therefore, the best cannot come from the parties.

Therefore, now that I have this opportunity especially in Edo State, I am very sure that acting and working with my other colleagues in the NWC, and I feel that I have that responsibility that I do that for the people of Edo to make sure that we have the best of the best candidate for the party. To answer the question, I am not running for the office of the governor of Edo State.

You said that Maria Lebeke became a signatory in January, isn’t that contrary to reports that she became signatory in the month of March 2021?

I took over the leadership of the party at the end of March.

When did she become signatory?

I took over leadership of the party at the end of March, so she couldn’t have be- come signatory at the end of March. She became Acting National Chairman on the 31st of December 2020, and by January 2021, we effected change of signatories and she started running the account till the end of March. And when I took over in March, we effected other changes and I became the A signatory. So, there was no way she could have assumed signatories after she has been removed from office as Acting Chairman of the party.