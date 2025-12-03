The crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday took a dramatic turn as the faction of the party loyal to embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure, defied the Abia Court order to proceed on nationwide ward congresses in all states except Abia.

New Telegraph reports that despite a subsisting court injunction obtained by Governor Alex Otti’s faction, the faction went ahead with the ward congresses in the state.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Abure-led NWC, Obiora Ifoh, said the exercise recorded “Impressive turnout and smooth conduct” across the country, with supervision teams returning “positive reports.”

Ifoh, however, stressed that the party was determined to reposition ahead of the 2027 elections, insisting that the Abure camp would comply once the legal department vacates the order.

“The ward congress is held today, Tuesday, while the local government congress will be held on Thursday. The state congress is expected to hold on Saturday, December 6, at party headquarters across the states,” Ifoh said.

It would be recalled that Abia State was exempted after an Abia State High Court halted the congress pending the determination of a suit filed against the state leadership.

He highlighted that a November 28 NEC meeting, attended by INEC officials, resolved to democratise party leadership structures nationwide in line with electoral laws and the party constitution.

Ifoh also warned internal detractors, accusing unnamed actors of spreading chaos within the party.

“We are not unmindful of the activities of the fifth columnists planted in the party to create unnecessary friction and destabilise unity. Some have repented, while others continue to play out the script of their paymasters,” he said.

Citing Section 59 of the Criminal Code Act, Ifoh accused the opposing faction of circulating falsehoods about a nationwide stoppage of the congresses. “Publishing fake news that a court has cancelled the Labour Party Congresses nationwide is a crime and can attract dire consequences,” he said.

The injunction obtained by the Otti faction on November 26 (Suit No. HIN/47/2025) restrained Abure and his illegal National Working Committee” from conducting “purported and unlawful ward, local government, and state congresses” in Abia State. The Abure camp dismissed the claim, insisting the order applies only to Abia.

The dispute adds to the Labour Party’s ongoing leadership struggle, which escalated recently after the Senator Nenadi Usman-led Interim NWC forwarded a fresh 34-man leadership list to INEC, claiming it superseded earlier lists submitted by both camps.