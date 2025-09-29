Abure: Edo LP Faction Wants Police To Fish-Out ‘Mama Pee’ Alleged Sponsors

The leadership of a faction of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State on Monday called on the Commissioner of Police to arrest Precious Oruche, better known as ‘Mama Pee’, for allegedly assaulting and cyber-bulling the factional National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

Hon. Elizabeth Ativie, the factional Chairman who made this call while addressing Journalists condemned in strong terms the alleged attack on Abure.

Recall that the activist, Precious Oruche, was attacked by thugs allegedly loyal to the LP factional Chairman, Abure at Benin Airport on Saturday over her verbal attack earlier at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja accusing him of frustrating Nigerians.

Speaking, Ativie said the police should also extend their dragnet to people she claimed are Mama Pee’s sponsors to serve as a deterrent to those who may want to toe her line of action

She maintained that the party will not allow itself or its leaders to be intimidated or humiliated, hence, its plans to institute fundamental rights suit against the accused at the court .

“We want to state categorically that the party will not allow itself or its leaders to be intimidated or humiliated by any individual or persons no matter how highly connected.

“Ms Precious Oruche has clearly crossed the line and we are going to seek for the protection of the law and from the law against any premeditated actions against the party or its officials.

“This democracy must be protected and actions designed to turn Nigeria into a lawless state must not be allowed to flourish.

“Character assassination, assault and cyber-bulling are severe crimes and we think that the police must fish out Ms Precious Oruche sponsors and cohorts and bring them to books”, Ativie said.

Ativie said that the allegations leveled against Julius Abure, that he is the one who is frustrating Nigerians; that the Police have declared him wanted over forgery; that Abure and his executive have destroyed Labour Party; that it was the party leadership that ruined “their” chances; that Abure was the reason why Obi is no longer in the Labour Party; and that the tenure of the present leadership has expired, were not true.

She however appealed to the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi to educate and feed his followers with the right information so that they will not be misguided.