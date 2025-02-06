Abuja’s Multi-Event, Sports Centres To Gulp Over N18bn

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said that the multi-event and sports centres approved by the Minister, Nyesom Wike will gulp over N18 billion Naira.

This was one of the projects that got approval during the FCTA’s Exco meeting, presided over by the Minister on Thursday.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department, STDD, AbdulKadir Zulkiflu the two centres located at different places within the FCT, would come in two lots.

He also stated that the EXCO approved the projects for the provision of solar-powered street lights in Kubwa and other places.

Zulkiflu noted that “ Lot A is at Garki district, Area 3 and Area 10 at the cost of N9.857b while, Lot B is Sports centre at Kafe district behind Life Camp at the cost of N9.748bn”

He also disclosed that “ the executive committee have approved so many memorandums part of which with me here is the approval of award of contracts for the construction of 33 KV power supply from Dawaki to Bwari and Solar Street Lights system of Arab Road.

“ U-Shaped Road connecting to Arab Road in favour of CGC Nigeria Limited within the completion of a period of six months and part of the purpose of this approval is to improve the security system of the satellite towns, especially in dark hours.

“ The second approval here with me is the ratification of the award of contracts for the construction of multi-event sports centres in Abuja, Lot 1 and 2 in favour of Earth-Gain Energy and Environmental Services Limited, and Contractor Twaga Twaga Nigeria Limited for the completion period of 12 months”

