Abuja’s good enough

There are so many uncertainties these days, and the ship of state is constantly missing her anchor. Nigerians are not just questioning the credibility of one another; we are questioning the rationale of our existence. Life is about change and its constancy. However, much as a stable entity gyrates in response to internal or external stimuli, the core ought to be stable. Nigeria now has several cores, including federalism, multiethnic and multi-religious diversity, and unity in that diversity. The idea of a Federal Capital Territory in Abuja is a major core. We should all be able to accept that Abuja, as a centre of unity, is no longer available for debate.

Recent attempts to raise partisan skirmishes, and cross swords in regional tournaments over the status of Abuja, are coming at a time when statesmen and elders are absentmindedly avoiding life-threatening abominations at our doorsteps. I want us to rest the issue of Abuja, and focus on ensuring that we have an actual government in place, willing and able to exercise authority in Nigeria and enforce its writ. The establishment of Abuja and the relocation of the Federal Capital Territory from Lagos to Abuja was the idea and initiative of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his Action Group, which started campaigning for the relocation of the federal capital to an equidistant point at the centre of Nigeria. Chief Awolowo even volunteered that if the Federal Government had no money to fund the relocation, the Western Region was prepared to make significant contributions to the cost of building the new federal capital and its relocation from Lagos to the new Federal Capital on the condition that Lagos should be merged with the Western Region. The idea was opposed by the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC) led by Sir Ahmadu Bello, and the National Convention of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC) led by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, both of whom insisted that Lagos should remain the Federal Capital and no new Federal Capital Territory should be established. Awolowo’s proposals were voted down at the Lancaster House Conferences that led to the Independence Constitution of 1960. During the military interregnum after the 1966 coups, when Awolowo served under Gowon, the idea resurfaced as part of the conditions that Awolowo gave to serve under Gowon. State creation was the most prominent of Awolowo’s conditions, especially the creation of Lagos State among the 12 states created in 1967.

However, Gowon was not eager to relocate the FCT from Lagos, but the idea remained an article of faith for the Western Region political elite. When Murtala Mohammed took over, these Western Region elites, both civilian and military, prevailed on him to act on the relocation with automatic alacrity. They provided the manpower led by Justice Akinola Aguda, Tai Solarin, Fola Alade, etc, who are majorly Awoists to name Abuja because it was already mathematically preordained as the centre of Nigeria. Awolowo had, in 1953, originally proposed somewhere around Kafanchan. Therefore, Abuja was not, and it is not a northern agenda or plot or conspiracy, Tanzania, Australia, Brazil, Ivory Coast, etc have done similar relocations and it can never be in the interest of Western Nigeria to have Lagos reinstated as the Federal Capital Territory, as this would be a monumental relapse, and loss of a significant victory in a struggle that began about 80 years ago. No reasonable, thinking, and sensible person in the West would wish to have the capital of Nigeria in Lagos or anywhere in the six South-West states. Abuja is a fantastic place to have the Federal Capital Territory and it should remain so. All Federal Government agencies should be headquartered in Abuja, with the flexibility to operate remotely or physically in every part of Nigeria. FCT in Abuja is not an achievement of northerners, and it is not a legacy that the northern political elite can claim pole position to protect. It would be unconstitutional, unwise, counterproductive, and wasteful for President Bola Tinubu, or any other president, to even conceive the nonsensical thought of reversing the establishment of Abuja as the Federal Capital Territory. To begin with, Lagos or anywhere in the old Western Region, is not available for such hosting. That decision is final. The South-West will never host any Federal Capital. Period! There is no land in the East or South, except perhaps the northern forests of Cross River State to spare for that. There is hardly anywhere else in the north more suitable for it than the present location named Abuja. It can be renamed Nigeria City or Naija Town or whatever, but Abuja is cute enough. I’m certain that we can’t even afford to start a new FCT away from Abuja, where we have made significant investments in infrastructure and civic unity. However, from time to time, the president as chief executive may direct operational units of any executive agencies to be located in any part of Nigeria, and carry out activities from such places in the national interest. Such a decision is enabled by all the executive powers of the federation vested in the president under section 5 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Where the president makes any decisions for which he or she is constitutionally and legally empowered to make, there may still be political costs attendant to such a decision, if poor political judgment is applied or is poorly communicated. A political leader may be punished politically for legally valid actions. The right to question authority or oppose policies and measures is reserved in a democratic polity.

The Federal Capital Territory of a country with a functional economy is hardly the prettiest or wealthiest necessarily. It is incumbent on state governments to govern their states well and attract investments and development. The Federal Government is also not obligated or expected to concentrate only on the Federal Capital Territory for development and investments. There is no reason Ajaokuta or Ikot Abasi or Jos or Nkalagu should not attract as much federal attention as Abuja. For the sake of long-term peace, we should adequately compensate the original owners of the land we have confiscated and made into the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja. It is the fair and just thing to do. As far as a suitable and appropriate Federal Capital Territory is concerned, Abuja is good enough.