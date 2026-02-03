Abuja@50: Wike Rules Out Elaborate Celebration

…Inspects Projects to celebrate Tinubu’s 3rd anniversary

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has ruled out the possibility of marking the golden jubilee of the creation of the nation’s capital with elaborate ceremonies.

Wike, who inspected some road projects around the city, disclosed that the 50th anniversary would be marked low-key by his administration, but noted that the transformation of Abuja was commendable.

While he didn’t give any reason for the low-key celebration, he apparently wanted to commit more time and resources to the projects that are already lined up to mark President Bola Tinubu’s 3rd year anniversary in office.

Wike stated that the recent infrastructure push has contributed to the transformation of the city in accordance with Abuja’s master plan.

He said, “ For 50 years, we have done well, but we are going to mark it low-key. It’s a jubilee year for us. Remembering where we’re coming from, I think Mr President is two years in office and now going to three years in office, and he has changed the landscape of Abuja. We are also following what the master plan said. So, I think we have really done well to the glory of God in terms of infrastructure”.

On the workers’ suspended strike action, the Minister explained that after the midnight meetings he held with the Labour union leadership, the points of misunderstanding have been resolved.

According to him, there was no “ winner, no loser” but a mutual respect and harmony that would advance public interest, which was achieved.

“Well, I wouldn’t say they have obeyed the court order. I’m happy that the trade union and labour congress came to sit in for themselves. Sometimes it’s good, it’s good. What they are told is not really what’s on the ground.

“ JUAC also could attest to the fact that we have no problems. I thank God. Some of these things are just trying to attract attention. But by and large, we have had a good meeting, and they’ve directed the workers to go back to work, and you can see that has been done. So we’re happy that at the end of the day, there is no winner, no loser, it’s in the interest of Abuja to progress”.