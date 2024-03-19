Abuja: Wike Seeks Security Vote To Tackle Insecurity

Following the incessant killings and kidnappings in the nation’s capital, Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has asked the Senate to pass a security vote to tackle insecurity in Abuja.

Wike made the plea when he appeared before the Senate Committees on the FCT and Area Councils in support of the N1.1 trillion Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) budget for the fiscal year 2024.

According to Wiki, the security vote for the FCTA must be approved in order to allow security services to respond to threats immediately without being hampered by red tape or having important security data compromised.

He said, “If you recollect what we said in the Security Council meeting, I did say that in tackling the issue of insecurity, there are certain operations that we call covert operations and that even some people may not even know. But here in Abuja or FCT, no security man can be given N10,000.

“He has to apply. You have to take it to the permanent secretary, who will take it to the DFA (Director of Finance and Accounts) before the money will be released.

“Now, in that case, you don’t even know whether it is the permanent secretary or the DFA that is giving out information regarding the operation.

“There is no security vote in the FCT and so, I did present this when we discussed security issues. This is just to let you know, so you don’t forget that you did promise us that you would make sure that this time around, there would be a security vote to take care of some of these challenges.”