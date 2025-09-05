Abuja Varsity Students Demand Return Of Sacked VC

Students of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), now known as Yakubu Gowon University, are calling on President Bola Tinubu to reinstate Professor Aisha Maikudi as Vice Chancellor.

They described her brief tenure as transformative and unfinished, citing her bold reforms, inclusive governance, and visionary steps that repositioned the institution.

The students argue that reinstating Prof. Maikudi would align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, prioritising competence, innovation, and inclusivity.

‎The Students who spoke under the aegis of Concern University of Abuja Students said Professor Maikudi still has ‘Unfinished” business in the institution.

‎The group, in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Ozigi Salami, said, “Leadership, at its core, is about vision, transformation, and impact. In the history of the University of Abuja, few leaders have left as indelible a mark in so short a time as Prof. Aisha Maikudi, the former Acting Vice Chancellor.”

‎

‎”Her tenure, though brief, was widely celebrated across the academic community for the bold reforms, inclusive governance, and visionary steps she initiated toward repositioning the institution as a citadel of learning and innovation.”

‎

‎”Prof. Maikudi’s leadership represented a breath of fresh air. She brought a rare blend of academic excellence, administrative acumen, and an inclusive style that resonated with both staff and students.

“During her stewardship, the University witnessed renewed discipline, infrastructural revamp, and a rekindled sense of purpose.”

“Her emphasis on research, student welfare, staff motivation, and global partnerships reflected the kind of transformative leadership every federal university aspires to enjoy.”

‎

‎”Unfortunately, her tenure ended before many of her reforms could mature into their full impact. The momentum she had generated was abruptly interrupted, leaving many within and outside the university community yearning for continuity.

“It is in this light that we appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Visitor to the University of Abuja, to consider the urgent necessity of returning Prof. Aisha Maikudi to complete her unfinished transformative leadership.”

‎

‎”The President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is anchored on competence, innovation, and inclusivity — qualities Prof. Maikudi embodies and has demonstrated in her leadership.

“By reinstating her, Mr President would be affirming his commitment to merit-based appointments and ensuring that the University of Abuja — the nation’s capital university — stands as a model of excellence and transformation in the Nigerian educational landscape.”

‎

‎”The unfinished journey of Prof. Maikudi is not just about her as an individual; it is about the thousands of students who saw hope in her reforms, the staff who experienced renewed motivation under her leadership, and the larger Nigerian society that depends on institutions like the University of Abuja to produce leaders for tomorrow.”

‎

‎”History beckons, and the call is clear. The University of Abuja needs continuity, not disruption. It needs proven competence, not experimentation. It needs Prof. Aisha Maikudi to return and finish the transformative work she began.”

‎

‎”Mr. President, as Visitor to the University, the responsibility rests on your shoulders to make this bold, visionary decision. By doing so, you would not only be restoring hope to the university community but also setting a precedent that leadership in Nigeria must be about merit, results, and continuity.”

‎

‎”The University of Abuja is at a crossroads. With Prof. Aisha Maikudi, it has already seen the light. It must not be allowed to slip back into the shadows,” the group added.