Abuja to host 7th Sport, Tourism and Diplomacy Forum

Organisers of The Diplomatic Games Week have announced Abuja as the host city of this year’s edition of the annual Sport, Tourism and Diplomacy Forum.

The Forum which is now in its seventh year is an SDG engagement where ideas are crossbred with the chief aim of finding ways to advance United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in relation to social cohesion, humanitarianism, global harmony, sustainability and climate action – using sport and tourism as viable tools.

It would be hosted by Fraser Suites Abuja, on February 8, 2025.

Last hosted in Lagos in partnerships with United Nations International Organisation for Migration and La Liga, the top tier engagement with the diplomatic community, on possible exchange and collaboration on sport, tourism, hospitality and culture; between Nigeria and other countries of the world; will witness the convergence of diplomats, sports/tourism and culture SAs and commissioners from around the country.

According to the organisers, the Forum was scheduled as part of the activities of The Diplomatic Games Week 2024, which is supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but was later postponed in order to be able to maximise the opportunities the event provides.

Sòókò Deji Ajomale-McWord, CEO of Diplomacy Publishing and Events, and organiser of the event, disclosed that key speakers include Chief Bukola Olopade, Director-General of National Sports Commission; Amb. Ben Okoyen, Chief of Protocol at Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Aare Abisoye Fagade, Director-General of National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR); and Mr Obi Asika, Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

