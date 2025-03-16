Abuja Tech City as innovative vision for Nigeria’s future

Share

Recently, while national attention was focused on various tense political events and their legal ramifications, the visionary Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche G. Nnaji, finalized a crucial deal on behalf of the Federal Government with Domineum and Edenbase UK for the development of Abuja Tech City.

In an official statement shortly after the event, the Minister noted, “With this move, we have laid the foundation for the participation of a key player in the Tech City project, and appropriately added that Tech Cities are catalysts for rapid industrialization and enhance operational synergy within critical sectors. For this reason, the Federal Government is committed to ensuring sustainable industrialization through the establishment of tech cities across the country.

Working tirelessly to implement the Federal Government’s policies and programmes that drive growth and improvement, Chief Nnaji emphasized that the Abuja Tech City will be a Free Trade Zone, and be a fully developed smart and green city, complete with tech-driven startups, industries, entertainment, schools, and parks, and will house the Ministry’s Agenda 8 and 9, which include the Clean Tech Programme and the Green Manufacturing Initiative.”

He assured citizens that the Abuja Tech City Ecosystem will be developed by the same consortium that created the London Tech City, which has become the second most valuable tech ecosystem on earth after Silicon Valley.

Nigeria has a youth population of approximately 65.4 million, accounting for about 31.6 per cent of the total population. This tech-savvy demographic is crucial to the country’s economic growth, and the Abuja Tech City project is designed to leverage this potential and skill reservoir. The impact on national GDP will be significant, with contributions across various sectors.

What distinguishes Abuja Tech City is its potential to replicate the success of similar smart villages around the world. For instance, the London Tech City has evolved into the second most valuable tech ecosystem globally, hosting over 5,000 tech-driven companies, startups, investors, and talent. The same consortium behind it will develop the Abuja Tech City Ecosystem, bringing their expertise and experience to the project.

Global examples that inspire the Abuja project demonstrate the potential of smart villages to stimulate visible economic growth, drive innovation, and promote sustainability. They serve as thriving hubs for green technology, cybersecurity, data analytics, smart transportation, artificial intelligence, and public services.

From the Minister’s expressed vision and plans, Abuja Tech City is poised to follow in these footsteps, leveraging the nation’s vast talent pool, strong entrepreneurial spirit, and burgeoning tech industry.

Additionally, the project’s impact on Nigeria’s tech startups will be substantial, providing access to funding for unique ideas and exposing entrepreneurs to a mix of local and foreign investors that would otherwise be unavailable.

Mentorship, training, and skills enhancement will increase employability and foster networking and collaboration—some of the softer benefits of such smart villages. Thus, when Abuja Tech City is fully established, it will serve as a hub for entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and startups to connect, collaborate, and share ideas.

This initiative is bold, innovative, and timely. Driven by the dynamic leadership of Honourable Minister Nnaji, it signals the time for Abuja to rise to its rightful place in the global tech landscape.

Gozie, a certified naturopath and public affairs analyst, wrote in from healingrays2011@gmail.com

