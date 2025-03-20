Share

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has enjoined vehicle owners to be sure of the roadworthiness of their vehicle before putting them on the highways.

Mrs Tinubu gave this counsel in reaction to the tanker explosion which occured on Karu Bridge in Abuja on Wednesday.

She wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident of the tanker explosion which occurred on Wednesday 19th March, 2025 by the Karu Bridge along the Abuja – Keffi Highway which led to the loss of many lives and property.

“I commiserate with the Minister of the FCT, His Excellency Nyesome Wike, the families of the deceased and injured, the residents, affected business and property owners and the people of Abuja.

“I urge owners and drivers of vehicles, especially articulated vehicles, to ensure the road worthiness and good condition of their vehicles before putting them on the road to avert a reoccurrence of such incidences.

I pray Almighty God grants the souls of the departed eternal rest and their family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.To the injured, I wish them speedy recovery.”

