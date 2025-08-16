The Crown Elite Sports has announced its plan to host this year’s Basketball All-Star Weekend in Abuja, the nation’s capital, from August 22 to 24.

According to the organisers of the anticipated programme, the game will feature West Africa’s top basketball clubs, including Nigeria University Games champions Nile University and premiership giants Gboko City Chiefs at the Mo Arena Sports Hall.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the three-day tournament marks Crown Elite Sports’ first outing in Abuja after more than 12 years of organising events in other cities.

President and founder of Crown Elite Sports, Hanson Oguche, said the Abuja edition would be “Thrilling,” adding that the event not only celebrates basketball but also promotes the role of education among athletes.

According to him, the competition will open on August 22 with exhibition games featuring six clubs, including Mo Heat, Royal Aces, and Air Warriors, with Hotcoal Basketball Foundation as the major sponsor.

“We are truly excited to bring the Crown Elite All-Star event to Nigeria’s vibrant capital city, Abuja.

“This edition promises to be thrilling, as it not only celebrates the heart of basketball in our nation but also emphasises the importance of education among athletes,” Oguche said.

The highlight of the Crown Elite Basketball All-Star Weekend on August 23 will be the clash between the Sahel Conference Co-Ed Select Team, coached by Nile University’s Hamza Abubakar, and the Oceanic Conference side, led by Ogoh Odaudu, the 2024 NBA Basketball Africa League Coach of the Year, who also doubles as Nigeria’s national team and Rivers Hoopers head coach.

A legends game between ABU Kings Alumni and a Rest of World Veterans Select Team will also be held on the same day.

Dr. Ubong Udo, founder of the Hotcoal Basketball Foundation, said his organisation was pleased to partner with Crown Elite Sports to showcase and empower athletes.

The tournament will wrap up on August 24 with a VIP Awards Night to honour outstanding players, coaches, officials, and stakeholders in Nigerian basketball.

Side attractions such as slam dunk and three-point contests are also lined up, as organisers aim to position the championship as a premier platform for Africa’s basketball talent.