Abuja Set For Direct Commercial Flight From The Caribbean

Indications emerging have shown that the Nigeria’s capital city is set for a major aviation breakthrough, as a commercial flight from the Caribbean to Africa, carrying over 100 passengers is set to touch down in Abuja.

This development, is said to be a monumental leap for South-South cooperation, which the Aquarian Consult is promoting to ensure more flexible connectivity that will boost Afri-Caribbean Investment opportunities and economy growth.

Aisha Maina, Managing Director of Aquarian Consult, in an official statement sent to newsmen, stated that the flight is “The first-ever large-scale commercial charter flight originating from the Caribbean to the African continent”.

She disclosed that, “On March 21st, 2026, a historic flight will depart from Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts, carrying a delegation of over 100 passengers, including business leaders, government officials, and cultural icons with citizens from 8 Caribbean countries, directly to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, arriving on March 22nd”.

She further stated that, “This milestone serves as the grand curtain-raiser for the Aquarian Consult’s Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS), scheduled to hold at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre from March 23rd–28th in Abuja”.

The statement also said, “While individual travel has existed for centuries, this flight represents a “Reverse Middle Passage” of economic empowerment.

“For the first time, a significant commercial group is originating from the heart of the Caribbean to land in the heart of Africa, bypassing the traditional, exhausting layovers in Europe or North America.

“This flight cements the burgeoning economic ties between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And expanding economic ties between the Organisations of East Caribbean States (OECS) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)”.

According to her, the new flight route reduces travel time from over 30 hours to a “ direct transatlantic hop, proving the viability of a permanent Transatlantic Bridge.”

“We are no longer just dreaming of a bridge between our two regions; we are flying over it.

“This flight isn’t just carrying people; it’s carrying the future of Afri-Caribbean trade, tourism, and shared prosperity.”, Maina added.