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March 20, 2026
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Abuja Set For Direct Commercial Flight From The Caribbean

A commercial flight from the Caribbean carrying over 100 passengers is set to touch down in Abuja, according to Aquarian Consult Limited.

In a statement yesterday, the firm said a historic flight will depart from Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts today, carrying a delegation of over 100 passengers—including business leaders, government officials, and cultural icons with citizens from eight Caribbean countries—directly to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The statement said: “This milestone serves as the grand curtain-raiser for the Aquarian Consult’s Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS), scheduled to be held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre from March 23rd–28th in Abuja.”

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It added: “While individual travel has existed for centuries, this flight represents a Reverse Middle Passage of economic empowerment.

“For the first time, a significant commercial group is originating from the heart of the Caribbean to land in the heart of Africa, bypassing the traditional, exhausting layovers in Europe or North America.”

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