Abuja Savours Slice Of Korea’s Chuseok Tradition

Abuja recently came alive with colour, flavour and culture as the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) hosted the K-Food Fest Abuja 2025, in celebration of Chuseok, one of Korea’s most cherished traditional holidays, REGINA OTOKPA reports:

Culture enthusiasts, food lovers and friends of Korea recently had yet another opportunity to experience the warmth and spirit of Korea’s harvest festival, Chuseok, with a colorful celebration that brought the sights, sounds, and flavors of Korea’s great festival to the Nigerian capital.

The K-Food Fest organised by the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) was more than a feast, it was a bridge between two cultures that continue to find joy in shared values of family, food, and gratitude, as guests from diverse backgrounds gathered to experience an authentic slice of Korean heritage.

Honoring timeless tradition

Chuseok, often compared to Thanksgiving, is one of Korea’s most beloved traditional holidays. It’s a celebration of harvest, family, and remembrance; a time when people travel back to their hometowns, cook special meals, and pay homage to their ancestors.

In Abuja, the KCCN transformed that tradition into a living, breathing experience. As cheerful laughter filled the venue, guests explored Korean cuisine, arts, and crafts, and even tried on hanbok, Korea’s graceful traditional attire.

Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, Event Manager at the KCCN, Yujin Lee said the idea was to bring the heart of Chuseok to life in Nigeria. “Chuseok is one of Korea’s biggest traditional holidays, it’s about the harvest, about gathering with your kins and friends to enjoy food. We wanted to bring that same spirit to Nigeria.”

Lee added that while KCCN organizes several culinary events each year, the K-Food Fest is distinct because it highlights authentic homestyle cooking and the emotional connection behind the dishes. Savoring the Flavors of Chuseok At the center of this year’s celebration were the traditional dishes; Songpyeon’ (rice cakes), ‘Sanjeok’ (skewered meat and vegetables) and ‘Yukjeon’ (pan fried Korean beef slices).

Lee explained that “Jeon comes in many forms but today we brought sanjeok and yukjeon, skewers and meat pancakes that are special Chuseok dishes. In Korea’s agricultural past, these were prepared with great effort and offered during ancestral rituals.”

Every bite carried layers of flavor and meaning, not just the taste of Korea’s harvest season, but the warmth of family gatherings and gratitude, as guests posed in hanbok glowing under the Abuja sun as rhythmic music of traditional Korean instruments filled the air.

Tradition in a modern world While Korea is today known for its cutting-edge technology, global pop culture, and sleek innovation, Chuseok remains a reminder of the country’s deep-rooted traditions. Lee reflected on how Korea’s rapid modernization has subtly shaped the way the festival is celebrated. “The food hasn’t changed much, we still make these traditional dishes.

What has changed is how people spend the holiday. “In the past, everyone would wear hanbok and travel to their grandparents’ homes. These days, some use the long holiday to travel abroad, but many still choose to go home and share food together.”

This balance between progress and preservation is what makes Korean culture so captivating to the world and at the 2025 K-Food Fest, that balance was on full display: ancient recipes cooked with modern flair, and centuries-old customs shared through global friendship.

Culture You can Taste, touch and Feel

Beyond the food, the event offered an intimate journey through Korea’s artistic traditions. Guests participated in Korean arts and crafts workshops, tried their hands at calligraphy, and learned about the meaning behind traditional patterns and motifs. Those who ventured to the hanbok section found themselves transported for a moment to the streets of Seoul.

The elegant garments, once worn daily centuries ago, are now cherished symbols of Korean identity. Celebrated in a warm and serene park far away from an enclosed environment, Lee noted, “We already have a growing fan base for Korean culture in Abuja. This event was about finding new spaces and new ways to engage people to help them learn something new about Chuseok and Korean traditions.”

Community, creativity and Connection

Since its establishment, the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria has been at the heart of Korea’s cultural diplomacy efforts in West Africa. Through music, film, language classes, and food festivals, KCCN continues to nurture appreciation for Korean heritage while deepening cultural ties with Nigeria.

The K-Food Fest Abuja 2025 reflected that mission in every detail. From the warm welcome.from the KCCN staff as always to the handson activities that encouraged participation, the event radiated a sense of warmth and community.

Visitors young and old, chatted and networked as they continue to discover unexpected similarities between Korean and Nigerian values: respect for family, love for food, and the joy of sharing. The highlight of the festival celebration was the raffle draw segment which saw several guests returning home with great gifts.

Abuja may be miles away from Seoul, but for one day, through the aroma of jeon, the shimmer of hanbok, and the smiles of friends new and old, the heart of Korea was right at home in Nigeria. It was not just a reflection of Korea’s culture, but also a celebration of the vibrant relationship between Korea and Nigeria strengthened through art, education, and mutual respect.