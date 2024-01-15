Abuja Residents In Fear As Abductors Kill Three, Inflate Ransom

Following the abduction of ten persons in the Sagwari Layout Estate Dutse, Abuja, three persons have been reportedly killed by the kidnappers as they inflate the ransom.

This development, has, however, led to the restlessness of the people residing in the area.

New Telegraph recalls that the dreadful incident took place on the 7th of January, as gunmen invaded the estate, with sophisticated weapons and kidnapped ten persons.

Reports emerged on Monday that the terrorists had killed three of the ten victims to send a strong warning to their relatives negotiating ransom payment.

New Telegraph also gathered that the assailants had increased their demand from the initial N60 million per person to N100 million, now totalling N700 million, as the only condition of their release.

It was further gathered that the victims were allegedly killed over the ‘delay’ in raising the ransom earlier demanded by the kidnappers.