New Telegraph

January 8, 2025
January 8, 2025
Abuja Residents Decry Planned Blackout By AEDC

Abuja residents yesterday decried the planned power interruption while appealing to relevant authorities to hasten the relocation process.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced an impending power interruption in parts of its franchise areas between January 6 and 21.

Residents of Lugbe and its environs, Trademore Estate and Apo, expressed their displeasure with the development.

The consumers said they were not against the relocation of the transmission towers but expressed concern about not having a power supply for close to two weeks.

Comfort Maduka, a civil servant residing in Lugbe, said the relocation period was too long. She said: ”It will not be easy having no power supply for two weeks, as I already stocked a lot of food items in my refrigerator.”

