Abuja Residents Ask Court To Stop Tinubu’s Swearing-in On May 29

Five residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja seeking for an order to halt the swearing-in of the President -elect , Bola Tinubu scheduled for May 29.

The plaintiffs, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/578/2023, applied for an order, restraining the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, any other judicial officer and/or any other authority or person from swearing in any candidate in the February 25 presidential election as President or Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, until it is judicially determined with finality or in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution that such candidate has fulfilled the requirement of Section 134(2) (b) of the Constitution.

They further want a declaration that “The plaintiffs and other FCT residents have a legal interest and constitutional rights to be heard on the question of whether a President-elect must secure at least 25% of votes cast, on the first ballot, in the FCT, Abuja. “A declaration that no state of the country is at the same time the FCT for any purpose whatsoever, including, in particular, under section 134 (2) (b) of the Constitution.