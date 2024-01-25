Abuja Police Arrest Another Suspected Kidnapper

In a renewed effort to better protect the locals, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command’s Special Intervention Squad has confirmed the arrest of yet another alleged kidnapper.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT Command, Mr Haruna Garba who confirmed the arrest on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Abuja said

According to Garba, the kidnap victim was freed and the suspect was apprehended in Sauka village on January 21.

He further stated that police officers from the Iddo Division had got a distress call stating that several armed individuals in a black Toyota Corolla had blasted the tires of a driving Prado SUV belonging to Suleiman Sabo.

According to the CP, Sabo was being made to a halt while travelling to his home in Sabon Lugbe and was thrown into the kidnappers’ car, leaving his wife and his Prado jeep behind.

“The effort paid off on Jan. 21 when the DPO received information that something abnormal was happening in a particular house in Sauka village.

“The DPO moved in and cordoned the house; behold, the kidnapped victim was found with the suspect, armed with a Mark IV rifle and 10 rounds of live ammunition.

“He was promptly arrested, and the arm was recovered from him. The victim was rescued, but with gunshot injuries,” the CP said.

He emphasizes that there have been no reports of kidnapping in the FCT’s Bwari axis since the Special Intervention Squad’s founding and that the victim has been admitted to the hospital and is responding to treatment.