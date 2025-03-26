Abuja: NAPTIP Arrests Female Driver, 6 Interstate Child Traffickers

Share

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has arrested a female human trafficker and six others that specialise in interstate trafficking of children.

The suspects, who were arrested with their driver, usually steal children from different parts of the country. The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Vincent Adekoye, in a statement yesterday said the suspects were arrested in collaboration with sister law enforcement agencies.

It would be recalled that the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, upon assumption of Office towards the end of last year, embarked on targeted advocacy visits to other sister law enforcement agencies, Civil Society organizations, and other stakeh o l d e r s , with emphasis on improved cooperation, support in the fight against human trafficking.

The lead s u s p e c t , Hasana Jacob, 33, from M a n g u Local Government of Plateau State is an alternate female truck driver with a popular cement company located in Obajana in Kogi State.

She was arrested along with the cement truck branded in the name and logo of the company along with six other suspected members of the gang who were identified as Aisha Suleiman, Murtala Tanimu, Shamsu Tanimu, Adamu Jacob, Abubakar Ahmed, and Ali Muhammed.

“She was arrested in Abuja by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), while trying to sell off their latest victim, a 3-year-old girl that was stolen from Damaturu, Yobe State to a buyer.”

During investigation, it was revealed that Jacob commands a professional human trafficking syndicate that specialises in stealing children between the ages of one and above and selling them to interested buyers at the rate of six hundred thousand naira each to the buyers.

