Abuja MoU To Train Port Security Personnel To Curb Poor Operations

Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control for West and Central Africa Region (Abuja MOU) has signed an agreement with the Regional Maritime University in Ghana to build the capacity of the Port State Control (PSC) officers in Nigeria and countries in the region in order to protect lives and curb accidents onboard ships.

The Secretary General of Abuja MOU, Captain Sunday Umoren, said that the move was to ensure safety of life at sea, protection of environment, protection of assets as well as the protection of other aspects of the blue economy.

According to him, if the highest safety standards is maintained, there will be less accidents onboard ships.

He noted in Lagos that there had not been any maritime training institution that has a training programme for the Port State Control officers in the region before now.

Umoren added that in the past, the organisation was taken the officers in the region for trainings in Italy He explained: “In fact, we should aim at no fatality because every life matters.

So, nobody should die onboard the vessel and nobody should be maimed onboard the vessel. “But then again, we are often narrow minded zooming in on the vessel but don’t forget that the operating theatre of the vessel is the port.

The vessel gets to the port, cargo operation is carried out and so, even the port workers are also exposed.” The secretary general explained that there had been incidents onboard vessels that the people from the ports authority had also lost their lives.

Umoren explained that with the signing of the MOU, training of the Port State Control officers in the region was expected to take off at the university before the end of this year.

He explained: “In the time past, we have to go to Italy for such trainings. So, with this, within this year, the Regional Maritime University (RMU) will start the training of the Port State Control officers in West and Central African countries.”

Also, Umoren said that they had actually made progress with the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Akwa Ibom in this regard noting that they ought to have signed an agreement with the institution in December last year but for some certain unresolved issue, saying thar Abuja MOU had started the discussion with the former rector and the current Rector, Dr. Okonna, was bent on having to run with us.

He said: “So, hopefully, we get this agreement signed in the first quarter of this year and also we are targeting starting the same training within the year. This sky is wide enough for the stars to shine.

“There is no training institution that is running it. So, having two or three maritime academies in West and Central region running this training programme is a plus for us.

In fact, other regions may now consider sending their people down to us because I am sure at the end of the day, it might be cheaper than sending them to Italy.

“We were lucky, well, that’s also a product of hard work, there has been no pollution cases reported relating it to foreign vessel being involved in an accident in our region thus losing so much oil or effluent into the sea.

Waste dumping is also covered in the Marine Environment Protection Convention. “Our Port State Control officers, when they go onboard vessels, they also inspect that.

“Of course, if there’s any incline to the fact that a vessel is no complying, that vessel will be detained.” The secretary general stressed that the organisation had tightened the noose with respect to pollution and waste dumping, saying that if errant vessels are caught with the long arm of the law, penalties would be meted on them.

Umoren said: “So, you can actually see that for operational risk because there is also the issue of proficiency of the crew, we also inspect that too.

“You can’t employ substandard crew onboard the vessel, so the crew onboard the vessel are all certified and if you have certified seafarers, the chances of making mistakes, just having issues with operational pollution will be reduced.

