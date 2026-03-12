Abuja Motorists Allege Low-Quality Fuel In Circulation

Motorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed concerns over the quality of petrol being sold in Abuja.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, Simon Uzor alleged that the product burns very fast as it does not last long.

“For instance, I live at Kubwa, before the increase in the pump price of petrol, if I buy N10, 000 fuel in my car, it does not take me to and back from the city centre. He urged relevant authorities to intensify monitoring of petroleum products to ensure that only quality fuel is sold to consumers.

Ojo Ibrahim, a commercial driver operating within the Wuse–Area 1 area, said he had noticed unusual engine performance after buying petrol from a filling station. “Sometimes when you buy fuel from certain stations, the car begins to behave differently, the engine may knock or the fuel finishes faster than expected,” he said.

Abdullatif Isa said the fuel in the market now burns faster. He said: “Due to the nature of my job, I always buy petrol and I know how it use to last or the effect. “Most of my fellow drivers’ vehicles have broken down due to bad petrol and this have made life more difficult than it is already.”

Joy Obinna, a private car owner in Garki, said she had experienced situations where her vehicle consumed more fuel shortly after refueling. “You may buy petrol thinking it will last for a few days, but it finishes faster than usual, it makes motorists worry about the quality,” she said.

Ezekiel Offor urged authorities to sanction any marketer found selling adulterated fuel, poor-quality petrol could damage vehicle engines. A civil servant, Lydia Emerson, said before the oil subsidy removal, the fuel sold was of high quality and does not damage car engines.