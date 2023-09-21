Abuja Light Rail To Begin Soon – FG

The Secretary of the Transport Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah has assured residents of Abuja of adequate security when the Abuja Light Rail begins operations.

Nyah gave the assurance on Wednesday after inspecting the ongoing rehabilitation of the metro rail line project in Abuja.

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd. (CCECC), handling the rehabilitation project, had, during a visit to Vice President Kashim Shettima, pledged to complete the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) system by May 2024.

Speaking on the development, Nyah said the provision of security was in line with the vision of the secretariat – security, affordability, and flexibility.

He added that the security of the light rail operation ratio was paramount, adding that the strategies to secure the rail tracks had been put in place.

He expressed optimism that the expected commercial operation of the Abuja light rail would commence earlier than expected.

The secretary said the vandalised parts of the tracks had been fixed while communication cables were being imported.

“We hope that the nine-month completion scheduled period will come earlier. The residents of the FCT are in for a big surprise and a good time.

“We have gone through over 60 per cent of the rail tracks, and I can convincingly state that the vandalised parts of the tracks have been duly completed.

“The cleaning is going on, and I am told that the communication cables are already on the port and will soon come in.

“The completion of the ARMT might come sooner than it was expected because what we have seen today is a great job,” he said.