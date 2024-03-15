Abuja Lawyer Arraigned For Refusing To Pay Commercial S3x Worker

A 26-year-old lawyer named Ekunife Emmanuel from Jahi in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was on Wednesday dragged to court for allegedly refusing to pay a prostitute.

Emmanuel was accused of breaking the law by not paying her, hurting her, and causing trouble in the environment.

New Telegraph reports that the problem started when the woman, Queeneth John, who works as a sex worker in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, reported Emmanuel to the police on March 12.

According to her, on March 11, around 10 p.m., Emmanuel approached her while she was selling things in Wuse. He took her to Bannex Plaza, promising to pay her for sex. But when it was over, he didn’t give her the promised money and instead hurt her.

He added that Emmanuel reportedly began recording videos of the police station and its officers upon arrival at the Asokoro Police Station, further exacerbating the situation by inciting disturbance in a public office.

As legal proceedings unfolded, more details surfaced, including a supposed confessional statement by Emmanuel during police interrogation.

The prosecution, represented by Olisaemeka Okeke, cited violations of Sections 312, 365, 244, and 114 of the Penal Code.

Judge Aliyu Kagarko granted Emmanuel bail in the sum of N1 million, with a surety of similar amount.

The bail conditions required the surety to be a legal practitioner with at least five years of experience, possessing a valid call to bar certificate, and residing within the court’s jurisdiction.

The case was adjourned until April 18 for further hearing, leaving the legal saga to unfold in the days to come.