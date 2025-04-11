Abuja Land Allottees To Lose Titles After 2 Years Without Dev’t – Wike

Share

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that henceforth, any land allottee who fails to develop their land within two years of allocation will automatically lose the title.

This disclosure was made by the FCTA’s Director of Land, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, and Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, at a news conference in Abuja.

According to the officials, these new land reforms in the FCT are designed to restore public confidence in land administration, enforce extant rules and regulations, and close existing gaps in the system.

The reforms are also aimed at eliminating speculative land dealings and enhancing revenue collection.

They disclosed that the new rules will come into effect on April 21, 2025, and that Area Council lands would be subject to regularization, which will be carried out by the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS).

According to the duo, “These reforms, which will become operational from April 21, 2025, cover specific areas such as the conditions for granting Statutory Right of Occupancy, contents of the Statutory Right of Occupancy Bill, contents of the Letter of Acceptance/Refusal of offer of the grant of Right of Occupancy, titling of Mass Housing and sectional interests, as well as regularization of Area Council land documents.

“It should be noted that before now, the deadline for payment of bills, rents, fees, and charges was not specified in the Statutory Right of Occupancy Bill, and there was no penalty for failure to make payment promptly. This caused delays in revenue collection due to non-payment of Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) fees, slower infrastructural development, sustained land speculation, and racketeering. Huge expenses were incurred by the FCT Administration through repeated advertisements and publications notifying the public of the need for the collection of R-of-O fees and timely payment of bills and charges.

“Consequently, as opposed to the unspecified period within which to collect the Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) and make full payment of the Statutory Right of Occupancy bills and charges, land allottees now have 21 days from the date of offer to make full payment of all bills, fees, rents, and charges prescribed on offers of Statutory Rights of Occupancy and submit a duly completed Letter of Acceptance alongside evidence of payment, or lose the offer.

“Also, as opposed to the lengthy period previously allowed for the development of allocated lands, the period within which to erect and complete developments on any land granted in the FCT is now two years from the date of commencement of the R-of-O.

“Therefore, any R-of-O bills and any other payments made outside the stipulated 21 days shall be considered invalid, and any land granted should be developed within two years.”

