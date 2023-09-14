Abuja, Lagos Airports’re World’s Costliest –IATA

The International Air Transportation Association (IATA) has ranked the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos as the most expensive airports in the world to do business, in terms of levy and tax charges. IATA’s Vice President (Africa and Middle East), Kamil Al Alwadi, at the ongoing three- day Aviation Summit in Abuja ranked the Abuja airport as the most expensive, followed by the Lagos airport.

Although Al-Awadhi did not list other countries or airports coming behind the two aerodromes in terms of high airport charges, he said African airlines have the same unique issues different to Asia, Europe, and other continents. According to him, high interest rates at over 25 per cent are killing carriers.

He said: “Abuja has the highest charges followed by Lagos. How can you have such high taxes and expect to be profitable? “Nigerian airlines can’t compete with others. African airlines have put themselves in a terrible situation to compete. They are not financially viable with excess charges. “Fuel is higher by 20 per cent.

The loans are horrendous. The continent needs to review these issues. “If you want to see Gross Domestic Product (GDP) change, just fix your aviation industry. Doha, Dubai, and the entire United Arab Emirates (UAE) grew from nothing. Airlines contribute to the growth of the economy.”

The IATA chief lamented that Africa accounts for 18 percent of the global population but has just 2.1 per cent of air transport activities. He said carriers based in Africa are expected to generate a moderate combined loss of around $484 million in 2023 because the continent remains a difficult market in which to operate an airline, with economic, infrastructure, and connectivity challenges impacting the industry’s performance.

Al Alwadi said: “However, despite the challenges, the industry continues to move towards profitability follow- ing the COVID disruption and could be in the black as soon as next year.” According to him, by closing the gap, the continent can benefit from the connectivity, jobs, and growth that aviation enables.

The clearing house for over 200 airlines said in the second quarter of 2023 – and for two consecutive quarters – African carriers had one of the world’s highest annual passenger traffic growth rates, second only to Asia Pacific.