Abuja Kidnappings: FCT Police Nab Eight Suspected Robbers

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Wednesday apprehended no fewer than eight suspected armed robbers who were allegedly involved in criminal activities in the area.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh who made the disclosure while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters said their arrests were carried out by operatives attached to the Mabushi Divisional Headquarters, in the continued fight against criminality in the nation’s capital.

He added that the suspects were identified as Auwal Yusuf (an ex-convict), Ismail Hudu, Sylvester Poto, Abdusalam Mamuda, Sunday Udoma (Akido), Ifeoma Ngoze Obodo, Muhammed Telegbe Chocolate and Sarah Mohammed Telegbe

The CP further stated that; the suspects were responsible for several one-chance activities and other robbery attacks in Abuja.

He said the criminal elements were attempting to rob some innocent residents in the Central Area when they were trailed and promptly arrested.

“The suspects confessed to using toy guns and knives to scare their victims to obtain from them. Suspects will be charged to court soon”, the CP added.