Abuja Kidnappings: Adeyanju Blames Wike For Constant Attack

The growing level of insecurity in Abuja has been attributed to the directives of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to demolish the dwellings of the impoverished.

The Abuja-based human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju made this claim in a statement issued on Friday.

According to him, because their livelihood had been destroyed, they turned to kidnappings and other crimes in the nation’s capital to make ends meet.

The statement reads, “Rather than adequately relocating these individuals and providing them with alternative means of sustenance, the Minister has callously sent them to the streets, exacerbating the desperation and criminal activities in the city.

“The Minister’s negligence and failure to address their needs and concerns have inadvertently created a vicious cycle of crime and victimization.

“It is important to note that, when the poor no longer have what to eat, they will eat the rich.

“It is time for the FCT Minister to fulfil his duty and for the security agencies to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the lives and dignity of the people.

“The residents of Abuja deserve nothing less than a safe and secure environment in which to live, work, and thrive.”

The Abuja-based lawyer ordered security personnel to improve their intelligence-gathering skills in order to guarantee the safety of the nation’s capital.