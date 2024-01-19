Abuja Kidnapping: Wike Approves Two Police Divisions For Gwagwalada Areas Council

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has directed the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command to the establishment of two additional Police Divisions in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Wike who spoke during a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Gwagwalada on Friday, ordered the Commissioner of Police to immediately liaise with the police high command, to ensure that the additional Police formations were made possible.

Wike noted that President Bola Tinubu has directed that everything possible should be done to end the menace of kidnapping around FCT.

The Minister who addressed participants in pigeon English, noted that there was no going back on the onslaught already launched by security agencies against both Kidnappers and their collaborators.

He also ordered the Area Council Chairman to articulate all strategic plans needed to beef up security around the council and submit the same for approval.

“I am here on the directive of President Tinubu, to meet and discuss with you the prevailing security challenges and find lasting solutions together.

“I was in Bwari Area Council on Wednesday and today I am here at Gwagwalada on the same issue. Next week I will visit another area council until we cover all the six area councils.

“Security is one of the priorities of the currency government, so, be rest assured that you are not alone, and we will do all that we can to end security challenges in the territory,” he said.