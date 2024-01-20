Abuja Kidnapping: FCT Residents Flee Homes For Safety

Following the incessant abduction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), particularly within the Bwari Area Council, residents are compelled to flee from their homes in order to escape the clutches of the gunmen.

Despite previous and current administrations pledged to tackle insecurity in the nation’s capital, kidnappings continue to occur, compelling inhabitants to flee their homes.

According to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) reports Abuja’s greatest rates of kidnapping, especially during the holiday season, have been seen in Kuje, Abaji, and Bwari.

A number of kidnapping occurrences were reported, including the mass kidnapping of twelve people in Gbaupe along Airport Road and twenty-three residents of Dei-dei, Bwari.

People are being targeted, particularly in Bwari’s developing districts, which is causing a fear-driven migration from homes. It’s been reported that the situation is affecting rent prices in safer neighbourhoods.

A Bwari resident named Somto Ekwerike told The ICIR that those residing in the regional council’s emerging sections were mostly the focus of attacks. She claimed that they had left their houses due to terror.

“People are leaving the area, especially the rural areas or residential houses built in developing areas. You know that people in these developing areas mostly build their own houses, so they are seen as wealthy, making them targets.

“Most of them had to leave their homes for Bwari Central. It is even beginning to affect the cost of rent here,” she told The ICIR.