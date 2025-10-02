Abuja–Keffi Road: Works Minister Orders Contractor To Work AT Night

The Federal Ministry of Works has directed contractors handling the 43.65-kilometre Abuja–Keffi section of the Abuja–Keffi–Akwanga–Lafia–Makurdi dual carriageway to commence night operations to ensure the project meets its December 2026 completion deadline.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, gave the directive on Thursday during an inspection of the project site.

He explained that the decision became necessary to address persistent traffic bottlenecks and flooding on the Abuja-bound section covering about three kilometres.

Goronyo, who was accompanied by the Highway Controller, Deputy Director North Central Zone, and other ministry officials, expressed satisfaction with the level of progress achieved so far but stressed the need for accelerated work.

He noted that 41 kilometres of the road, up to the Binder section, had been completed, representing about 50 per cent of the entire stretch. However, he said the remaining three kilometres had been severely affected by flooding, causing significant delays for commuters from the Keffi and Nyanya axis.

“We immediately directed the contractor to carry out palliative measures and create a route to channel the water and ease movement,” he said. “But this can’t be done during the day due to heavy traffic, so we’ve instructed that the work be carried out at night to ensure timely completion.”

Goronyo warned that the ministry would not tolerate further delays, stressing that the project is of national importance and must be delivered within the stipulated timeframe.

The Project Manager of China Harbour Engineering Company (Nigeria) Ltd., the contractor handling the project, assured that the company is committed to completing the road on schedule.