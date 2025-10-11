Abuja-keffi Road: Umahi Stops China Harbour Over Poor Performance

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has ordered the withdrawal of the Abuja-bound carriageway of the ongoing Mararaba–Keffi road reconstruction project from China Harbour Engineering Company Limited. Umahi, while inspecting the project yesterday, expressed displeasure over the project, citing poor performance and disregard for directives. He stated that the 43.65-kilometre dual carriageway would now be handled by local contractors to ensure speed and quality delivery.

“I am disappointed with the Abuja-bound carriageway. The project was not taken away from China Harbour, but the company’s attitude has been uncooperative. “Some contractors working on Federal roads are not in partnership with the government; they are only interested in the money. “It took several interventions to get China Harbour to maintain the other carriageway they were not working on,” he said.

Umahi said that the ministry has now directed that, as a matter of policy, every project site must ensure that the entire stretch of the route is not encumbered by potholes or other defects. According to him, it only takes commitment and a sense of duty to apply a stone base in such areas before construction continues

He said that the ministry had also directed that no contractor should lay binder or pavement without providing a proper wearing course or completing the shoulders. The minister, however, said that the instructions had been flouted, yet certificates of payment were still being issued, which was not supposed to be so.

“This is unacceptable. You cannot pave without completing the shoulders because such negligence causes road failure. “China Harbour must not force me to declare them enemies of the Ministry of Works, “he said. Umahi thanked President Bola Tinubu for supporting the Ministry’s decisions. “When we correct contractors, they often run to stakeholders to damage our reputation.

If not for the President’s understanding, it would have been difficult to take firm decisions. “Let me be clear; if any of us in the Ministry asks you for money, please report it publicly. We will take tough decisions to protect this country. “Therefore, the second carriageway going to Abuja is hereby withdrawn from China Harbour. “From tomorrow, local contractors will be mobilised to handle the inner and outer shoulders using concrete.”