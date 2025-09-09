Abuja–Kaduna Train Accident: Reps Give Transport Minister 48-Hour Ultimatum

The House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, to appear before it over the recent derailment of an Abuja–Kaduna-bound train carrying 618 passengers.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Blessing Onuh, who issued the ultimatum on Tuesday after the minister failed to show up, said it was unacceptable for the minister to “Turn his back on Nigerians at a time they need him most.”

She said, “A toad does not run in the daytime for nothing. We are on recess, but many of us cut our break and came all the way from Lagos because of this national tragedy, only for the minister to snub the parliament.

“We take strong exception to this. Our brothers and sisters were endangered. This is not a joke. We are therefore suspending this meeting and mandating the minister to appear in person within 48 hours.”

Deputy Spokesman for the House, Hon. Philip Agbese, who was visibly angry, declared that the minister’s absence was proof of his “Incompetence and disregard for the Nigerian people”.

According to him, “This action clearly shows he is not competent to handle the job entrusted to him by the President. It is a dangerous signal that he does not care about the lives of Nigerians or the reputation of this government.

“The president has warned that no minister or agency head should ignore parliament. This minister has chosen contempt. If he fails to show up, Nigerians should know there is effectively no Minister of Transportation in this country.”

Also expressing dismay, Hon. Cyril Hart lamented that Alkali, a former parliamentarian, chose to dishonour the House.

“Over 618 Nigerians could have died. This raises serious questions about the integrity of our rail infrastructure. For a former lawmaker to shun this committee when Nigerians need answers is a betrayal. Even the Railway MD has a history of trying to join this parliament, so he knows the respect due to it. We cannot allow anyone to toy with the lives of our people.”

The committee unanimously resolved to suspend its hearing until the minister appears in person, warning that continued disregard would be reported directly to the president.